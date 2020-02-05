Duluth Area Ski Trails Keep Busy This Winter Despite Flux In Temps

DULUTH, Minn,– With all of the snow that has come this season, ski trails have been busy all winter long.

The Snowflake Nordic Ski Center in Duluth has been packed with skiers enjoying all that the trails have to offer. The ski center has been actively grooming the trails to make sure skiers have a firm and smooth run.

While some icy conditions as of late have required a bit more work on the trails, it hasn’t stopped people from using them.

“It is good,” said Jim Wood, Chief of Trails at Snowflake Nordic Ski Center. “I think [skiers] are up at least a couple times a week. Some are here everyday.”

The center’s trails are also used by the Duluth East Cross Country Ski team.