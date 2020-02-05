Electric Buses are Made Available

The wheels on the bus go round and round...

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The wheels on the bus go round and round, but the more important question: is the bus diesel or electric?

In the midst of the climate change debate, many companies are coming out with more energy efficient products that burn little to no fossil fuels.

The Blue Bird corporation was the first to introduce the electric bus in 1994 as a way to reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

Twenty six years later, transportation that is both efficient and beneficial to the environment continues to appeal to businesses.

“How clean they are,” said James Johnson, Alternative Fuels Manager at Blue Bird Corporation. “It’s zero emissions, so that just speaks volumes right there, right? When you get on a bus, and you’ll notice this when you take it for a ride, you can hear the students all the way to the back seat so the driver doesn’t have to ask anyone to be quiet. You can hear all the way to the back.”

Alternative energy is also powering innovation and consumer demand. One example is the rise of Tesla.

“Electric is one more in that arsenal that they’re putting together in powering their vehicles,” said Timothy Herstad, Chief Operating Officer at United Truck Body Company.

The downside? Electric buses cost about four times more up front.

Compared to diesel buses, which cost about $85,000, electric buses are priced at about $350,000.

Right now, at least local customers are interested in buying electric buses, but first need to see if they will work with their infrastructure needs.