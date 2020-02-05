Escape the Bong 2.0 Raising Funds for Educational Programs

Five Escape Rooms Will Be Set Up at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center February 6 - 8, 2020

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Are you feeling extra intelligent or lucky this week? If so, you may want to visit the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior February 6 – 8.

Escape the Bong 2.0 is presented by Heritage Window & Door. The fundraising event is back by popular demand for a second year in a row.

The escape rooms are part of a three-day event featuring rooms that will test your deduction and puzzle solving skills.

Each room is designed for an hour of problem solving fun along with a unique mission and experience.

Tickets are available now by clicking here.

A new game will begin at the top of each hour.

A maximum of ten people per game but smaller groups may be combined to fill out a group of 10.

Thursday, February 6 is Kid’s Day from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with the final set of games beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for those 18 years and under per game.

The event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the final set of games beginning at 8:00 p.m., on Friday and Saturday.

With the extended weekend hours, our 21 years and older guests can purchase a cold beverage from Keyport Liquor beginning at 5:00 p.m. to go along with their escape room experience.

All funds raised from the event will go to the education programs at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center.