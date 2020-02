Greyhounds Boys Hockey Rally to Tie Against Warriors

William Weinkauf, Ryan Cummings and Cole Christian each scored for the Greyhounds, who push their record 8-10-2.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East boys hockey team would rally from a two-goal deficit to force a 3-3 tie against Brainerd Wednesday night at the Duluth Heritage Center.

William Weinkauf, Ryan Cummings and Cole Christian each scored for the Greyhounds, who push their record 8-10-2. They’ll host Maple Grove Friday night.