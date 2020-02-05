One Dead in Fatal Superior Fire

SUPERIOR, Wis. – One person is dead following a house fire in Superior Tuesday night.

According to the Superior Fire Department, fire crews responded to reports of smoke coming from a home near 23rd Avenue East and East 2nd Street.

Authorities say a neighbor notified crews that one person lived in the home and their vehicle was still there.

Fire crews located and removed the occupant from the home but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The home was deemed a total loss.

No other injuries were reported in the fire. The victim’s identification is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.