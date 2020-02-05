Pedestrian Killed in Itasca County Crash

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 46 in Alvwood Township around 9:12 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the man was standing near a southbound vehicle that was stalled in the traffic lane when he was struck by a southbound GMC Sierra pickup.

The man suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the accident.

Authorities say they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The driver of the GMC Sierra pickup has been identified as 30-year-old Samuel Krueger of Max, MN.