Superior Football Trio Sign National Letters of Intent

Jarrett Gronski and Brady Herbst will continue their football careers at Bemidji State and UMD, respectively.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – A trio of Superior football players put pen to paper Wednesday afternoon on their National Letters of Intent.

Jarrett Gronski and Brady Herbst will continue their football careers at Bemidji State and UMD, respectively. And that means they’ll eventually meet up down the road when the Bulldogs face the Beavers.

“That’s all I’ve been thinking about up to this day. It’s all I want to do. I want to be able to prove myself to him and he’s going to prove himself to me. Our battles are going to go on for the next five years. I’m going to love it,” Herbst said.

“We’d always have our conversation of ‘Oh I’m better’. Just the high school stuff. I’m really excited to be able to play him. I played with him and I loved it. But I think I’m going to love playing against him even more just because of his competitive spirit,” said Gronski.

As for Brennan Morrissey his passion is lacrosse which is only a club sport at Superior. But he’s turned that into a chance to play at the collegiate level at Adams State University.

“All of my other sports I can’t say enough how fun they are. But lacrosse, I feel like I make the biggest difference to my team. I feel I bring the most to the table in terms of ability, skill set and knowledge of the game. So I decided to just follow up on the lacrosse,” Morrissey said.