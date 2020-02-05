UMD Finishes Updates on Recreational Rink

DULUTH, Minn.– After a year and a half of updates and renovations, UMD has re-opened its ice rink.

The rink opened in January after undergoing renovations that started in the summer of 2018. The $3.6 million project updated the rink’s heating, ventilation, cooling, and refrigeration systems.

UMD students have spent the past month using the rink to make up for lost time.

“I think it’s very very important,” said Senior Project Manager John Kessler. “There’s a lot of students that have started here as freshman who have never been on the rink because it has been down for two years.”

The rink can also be used for activities such as youth hockey practices and tournaments.