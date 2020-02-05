UMD Football Team Announces 2020 Recruiting Class

24 incoming freshman in this recruiting class, including nine linebackers and defensive backs, which worked out well for what the team was looking for going into the off-season.

DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday was the day many college coaches circled on their calendar because it’s time to restock the cupboard. It’s National Signing Day as the UMD football team announced the new recruits who officially become Bulldogs.

“We’ve gone in with the philosophy that we have needs, but there is also some years that you need to probably overextend yourself in certain positions when there’s enough talented guys that we think can impact our football program. On the defensive side this year, we had some needs and we also thought it was a talented group in the Midwest and guys that fit our needs for us, both academically and athletically,” said head coach Curt Wiese.

Just two local recruits in this year’s class: Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s Dylan DeChampeau and Superior’s Brady Herbst. Coach Wiese talked about what those two bring to his team.

“Dylan at the wide receiver position is a guy that is a little bit of an untapped talent at this point. He’s extremely explosive. He’s longer. We’re excited about him. He’s a guy that can become a real explosive player for us on the offensive side of the football. Brady is a guy that we’ve had in camp and we’ve seen Brady for a couple summers. I think Brady is kind of the same position that he’s kind of an untapped talent for us and I think he has a really high ceiling for us in our program,” Wiese said.

Breaking it down by region, UMD had 14 recruits from Minnesota, eight from Wisconsin, one from Illinois and one from Las Vegas, Nevada.