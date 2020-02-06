City of Duluth Launches New Podcast

Site Staff,

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth has launched a new podcast.

The MuniciPals podcast is described as a “monthly podcast which aims to highlight different city departments and divisions as well as issues facing Duluth.”

The podcast is hosted by the city’s Communications and Policy Officer Phil Jents as well as the Community Relations Officer Alicia Kozlowski.

The first episode includes guests Mayor Emily Larson and Duluth’s Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman.

You can download the MuniciPals Podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify, or Stitcher or on the City of Duluth website.

You can listen to the first episode here.

