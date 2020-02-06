City of Duluth Launches New Podcast

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth has launched a new podcast.

The MuniciPals podcast is described as a “monthly podcast which aims to highlight different city departments and divisions as well as issues facing Duluth.”

The podcast is hosted by the city’s Communications and Policy Officer Phil Jents as well as the Community Relations Officer Alicia Kozlowski.

We’ve got a podcast! That’s right, MuniciPals is our very own municipal podcast! Stream & download at https://t.co/npQ4B5Di9G Find it on iTunes, Spotify, Google, & more! Our first episode’s guests are Mayor Emily Larson, & the City’s Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman. — City of Duluth, MN (@cityofduluth) February 6, 2020

The first episode includes guests Mayor Emily Larson and Duluth’s Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman.

You can download the MuniciPals Podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify, or Stitcher or on the City of Duluth website.

You can listen to the first episode here.