D3 Men’s Hockey: Yellowjackets, Saints Inch Closer to Postseason Berths

Both the UWS and CSS men's hockey teams picked up wins at home on Thursday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s hockey team exploded on the scoreboard as they top Finlandia 8-1 Thursday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Jon Hansen and Jordan Fralich each scored twice for the Saints in their biggest goal output since in over three years. CSS will look clinch a playoff berth Friday night with a road win over the Lions.

It was a tighter game for the Wisconsin-Superior men’s hockey team as they hang on for the win over UW-River Falls 3-2. Dylan Johnson, Jonny Pace and Troy York each scored for the Yellowjackets.