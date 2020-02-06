Escape the Bong 2.0 at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center

SUPERIOR, Wis. – If you think you have skills to navigate your way out of an escape room. The Bong Center in Superior is hosting a fundraiser today through Saturday that will challenge you.

Right now, the Bong Center has four different escape rooms, which test your puzzle solving skills.

But you don’t have to take it too seriously…organizers say having fun should everyone’s top priority during the event.

“Basically, you need to have problem-solving skills, communication and just the ability to have fun and enjoy having a good time out with friends,” said Dustin Heckman, Executive Director at Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center.

The money raised this week will fund education programs at the Bong Center. More than 360 people participated in last year’s event. Tickets for Friday and Saturday will be $25 dollars for guests over the age of 13 and $15 for guests under 12.