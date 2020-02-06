Korean War Vet Honored with Quilt

DULUTH, Minn. – A Northland woman is using her gifts and talents to honor a veteran who was fighting for his life just weeks ago.

After suffering a stroke, Fred Saccoman, an 88-year-old Korean War veteran, received a quilt in honor of his service.

The Korean War ended more than 65 years ago and the legacy of those who served remains to this day.

The quilt was gifted by the Quilts of Valor Foundation, an organization that provides comfort and healing to individuals touched by war.

Renie Morse made the quilt for the small ceremony.

“They’l never unsee and never unfeel what they went through. This is a way of honoring it,” said Morse.

It was her 67th handmade quilt, taking her about two months to make.

She says it costs about 400 dollars to make a quilt, but making quilts like this one is priceless because it is her special way of honoring veterans like Fred.

“The people that were there kept me free,” said Morse. “So I mean, it’s a way of paying back.”

Fred was surprised at the gesture. He wasn’t expecting to attend an art class and wasn’t told the quilt presentation was happening.

“I feel so honored that my friends would do this for me,” said Fred Saccoman, Korean War veteran. “I just think it’s wonderful…and thank you very much.”

Fred was supposed to be honored two weeks ago, but he suffered a stroke and was unable to receive the quilt. Fred says he was shocked by the gifting.

“Totally surprised,” Fred said. “Totally. I had no idea this was going on.”

Fred was active military for two years and was in the national guard for six years. He also met President Eisenhower when dedicating a bridge that connected Minnesota to Wisconsin.