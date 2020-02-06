Mix Cosmetiques Opens New Location in Duluth

Store specializes in handmade, custom cosmetics.

DULUTH, Minn.- A local cosmetic store specializing in natural makeup that’s handmade has just opened up in a new storefront.

Mix Cosmetiques had it’s grand opening today with a ribbon cutting at its new spot.

It was formerly located downtown and in a kiosk at Miller Hill Mall.

The store specializes in cosmetics made from natural ingredients, that customers can tailor to their own kind of skin and shade.

Owner Lanae Rhoads said she’s excited for the store’s future on Woodland Avenue.

“I hope to bring the opportunity to make their own custom cosmetics to know what’s in their skin care, and to become a part of the community by involving myself in the different activities here,” Rhoads said.

The store also offers workshops on how to make cosmetics every Thursday and Friday.