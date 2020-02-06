Prep Basketball: Rails Girls, Hawks Boys, Spartans Boys Winners at Home

It was a good night for home teams as the Proctor girls, Hermantown boys and Superior boys each picked up wins.

PROCTOR, Minn. – It was a special senior night in Proctor as the Rails girls basketball team knocked off Ashland at home 59-36 Thursday night.

The Rails improve to 18-2 as they get set to take on Roseau on Saturday.

In prep boys action, it was Hermantown getting the home win over Duluth Marshall 78-55 and Superior got the best of Grand Rapids 75-66 behind 29 points from Joey Barker and 21 from Kaden Kimmes. UMD commit John Sutherland led the Thunderhawks with 27 points.