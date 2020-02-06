The Fond Du Lac Tribal & Community College Hosts 4th Annual Nursing Career Expo

About 200 students take part in the Fond Du Lac Tribal & Community College's nursing program every year.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet hosted its 4th Annual Nursing and Healthcare Career Expo.

More than 30 employers representing different nursing and healthcare fields participated in the event.

Current Fond Du Lac College and area high school students had the chance to explore those fields and learn what jobs are available around the region.

They also learned what type of training is needed to achieve one of those nursing and healthcare careers.

The Admissions Officer says the expo is a great opportunity for students to find their true calling.

“It’s great for students to actually connect with employers and see what their future can hold. Students are able to discover where their passion and strengths lie. To find an occupation that matches that, there is higher job satisfaction,” said Josh Cleveland, admissions officer.

