‘The Little Prince’ Comes to Life at Marshall Performing Arts Center

'The Little Prince' is a Production for Audience Members of All Ages

DULUTH, Minn. – A classic children’s story is coming to life inside the Marshall Performing Arts Center on the campus of UMD.

The student-run production is taking place February 6 – 8 and 12 – 15 at 7:30 p.m., with a 2:00 p.m. matinee on February 9.

The classic children’s story that resonates with adults comes to life on stage in a world of beauty and wonder.

“One sees clearly only with the heart. What is essential is invisible to the eye.”

There will be an ASL interpreted show happening on Sunday, February 9.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 218-726-8561 or by clicking here.