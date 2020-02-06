Two Harbors Winter Frolic Begins Today

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – The annual Two Harbors Winter Frolic event officially kicks off today, February 6.

This year’s event started with a medallion hunt at the Two Harbors Dairy Queen and a sliding hill at the Curling Club.

On Friday attendees can partake in a community curling challenge followed by a restaurant chili cook-off.

Event organizers say the Winter Frolic is a chance for the community to come together and celebrate the cold winter months with three days of great food, music, and family-friendly activities.

Other activities this year include boot hockey, a winter t-ball tournament, photo scavenger hunt, and a vintage snowmobile ride which will all take place on Saturday.

The 2020 Winter Frolic runs from Thursday, February 6 through Saturday, February 8.

