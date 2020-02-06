UMD hosts Job and Internship Fair for STEM Majors

Calling all STEM majors...

DULUTH, Minn. – Calling all STEM majors! Today was the job and internship fair at UMD.

More than 500 people gathered at UMD’s Kirby Ballroom today. Companies like American Engineering Testing, Lake Superior Counseling and Essentia Health had booths at the event, out of 81 total employers.

Organizers say it’s about providing valuable experiences for students.

“A lot of students are looking for their internship or co-op experience to really give them some real world experience. Trying to figure out what they like and what they don’t like,” said Susan Hudec, Employer Relations Assistant Director.

There are three job and internship fairs on campus: two in the fall semester and one in the spring semester.