UMD Men’s Hockey Look to Carry Momentum Against Omaha

Puck drop for Friday's game is set for 7:07 p.m. at Amsoil Arena.

DULUTH, Minn. – This past weekend, the UMD men’s hockey team jumped four spots in the national polls as well as the Pairwise rankings. Another thing that’s increased is the team’s confidence after taking down one of the top teams in the country.

“Denver is a good weekend to go into their building and sweep them. First time I don’t know how many years. But it’s huge and hopefully we can keep that rolling into this weekend and not let our foot off the gas,” said defenseman Scott Perunovich.

“One weekend doesn’t make anything. It was a big weekend for us in a lot of different ways. But we need to carry that forward and keep building off it,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.

The Bulldogs will look to keep things rolling this weekend as they take on Omaha. UMD swept the Mavericks two months ago, but that series was much closer than you would think.

“I liked their team in December. I thought their forward group was very good. They got a big d-corp that’s difficult to play against. You go from a Denver team plays one way to this team that plays a little bit different. But they bring a lot of dangerous elements,” said Sandelin.

Puck drop for Friday’s game is set for 7:07 p.m. at Amsoil Arena.