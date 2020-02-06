UMD Women’s Hockey Want “Better Friday” Than Last Week vs. Gophers

The Bulldogs and Buckeyes will face-off Friday afternoon at 3:07 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team will be aiming for better results in their series openers after getting pummeled last Friday against Minnesota. This season, the Bulldogs is 4-6-3 on opening weekends, but 9-3-1 the following day.

“I think it was huge for us that we bounced back on Saturday and we capitalized on our chances, the ones that we didn’t capitalize on Friday night so I think that says a lot about us as a team,” said goalie Maddie Rooney.

“I think finally getting a win against them at Ridder [Arena], I know what we’re capable of. We always get excited to play against the Gophers. I think getting a win against them was something that was big for the team,” forward Gabbie Hughes said.

This weekend, the Bulldogs will host fifth-ranked Ohio State in a big series not only in the national rankings, but within the WCHA as well.

“We’re seven [points] back from Ohio [State] so this would put us within one. But in that Pairwise, we got to move up because eight teams make it, four AQ’s (automatic qualifiers). If there’s an upset, we don’t want to be on the outside looking in. I’d rather have our fate in our hands,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

