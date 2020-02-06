Winterfest Kicks Off This Weekend In Carlton

CARLTON, Minn. – Are you having cabin fever and looking for some fun to let loose?

The City of Carlton’s Winterfest has got you covered this weekend.

Visitors can take part in a variety of activities such as open hockey at the Four Season’s Sports Complex Arena in Carlton.

There is even a mini Hook and Slice course, which is another version mini golf.

For five bucks players can get unlimited rounds, but the only requirement is you must bring your own “club.” It can be anything like a tennis racket or hockey stick.

“It just brings people out. It brings the community together. Just like any other small town, we are just trying to get to know our neighbors and have a good time,” said Carlton Chamber Board Member Derek Wolf.

The Winterfest kicks off this Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Four Season’s Sports Complex in Carlton.