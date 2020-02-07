Behind Bars For FUN! Try To Escape This Test

ACTIVE ADVENTURES: Escape Room Parties Brings Mobile Escape Rooms To The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — In this weeks Active Adventures Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot and Brett Scott are locked up, in “Alcatraz prison”. Find out if they can escape…

Join in on the escape room fun THIS WEEKEND ONLY. Thurs Feb. 6, Fri Feb. 7 & Sat. Feb 8th at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, 305 E 2nd St, Superior, WI 54880 – (715) 392-7151.

They are offering multiple escape rooms that will test your deduction and puzzle solving skills. Each room is designed for an hour of problem solving fun. Each room has its own unique mission and experience.

Room Options:

FDR Bunker: Thirteen stories below Grand Central Station, a rail platform was built for one passenger and one passenger only. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt used the platform as an arrival point for his armored rail car during World War II. You have been accidentally “locked” in the room, and it will be up to you to gain your freedom.

Thirteen stories below Grand Central Station, a rail platform was built for one passenger and one passenger only. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt used the platform as an arrival point for his armored rail car during World War II. You have been accidentally “locked” in the room, and it will be up to you to gain your freedom. River of Doubt: In 1913, Theodore Roosevelt embarked on an expedition to the Amazon. The trek nearly killed him and several on his team did not survive. He has upset a tribe of natives by taking their sacred artifacts and now he has disappeared. Find the artifacts and return them to save the expedition.

In 1913, Theodore Roosevelt embarked on an expedition to the Amazon. The trek nearly killed him and several on his team did not survive. He has upset a tribe of natives by taking their sacred artifacts and now he has disappeared. Find the artifacts and return them to save the expedition. Dead Man’s Chest: While you are scuba diving with friends, you find a secret cave full of treasure. Fame and fortune will be yours with proof of the Queen’s bounty!

While you are scuba diving with friends, you find a secret cave full of treasure. Fame and fortune will be yours with proof of the Queen’s bounty! Prison Break: While touring Alcatraz on a class trip, the guard has locked you in a cell but was called away and forgot about you! Get out quick or you will miss the last boat to San Francisco and have to spend a cold, scary night on The Rock! (NOTE: the room is not scary)

While touring Alcatraz on a class trip, the guard has locked you in a cell but was called away and forgot about you! Get out quick or you will miss the last boat to San Francisco and have to spend a cold, scary night on The Rock! (NOTE: the room is not scary) Toy Collector (Thursday only): Your favorite childhood toy is missing and your neighbor happens to be a “collector”. You suspect your toy is in his garage workshop. You have no trouble getting in, but the security system has locked you in, and the timer counts down when the neighbor will be there to bring in the cops! You need to find your toy to escape.

Pricing:

Thursday – 11 am to 6 pm

Adult – $25

18 & under – $15

Friday & Saturday 11 am to 9 pm

Adult – $25.00

12 & under – $15

All the funds raised from the three day event will go to the education programs of the Center.

CLICK HERE TO BOOK YOUR ESCAPE ROOM FUN NOW!