Coaches Corner: CJ Osuchukwu

For this week's segment, we catch up with the head coach of the Duluth Marshall girls basketball team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we talked with Duluth Marshall girls basketball coach CJ Osuchukwu. Among the topics discussed were the team’s need to find a consistent scorer behind Grace Kirk and Gianna Kneepkens, as well as the prospect of facing Proctor down the road in the section playoffs.