Community Throws Special Prom for Hermantown High School Student

Dozens of people got to celebrate with Christopher and eat food which was mostly donated by the community.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A special prom was held for a local Hermantown boy who is a high school senior.

Christopher has autism and community members pulled together to throw him his own prom at The Social House in Hermantown.

The DJ, photographer, and venue were donated to help Christopher celebrate.

“He still got his crown and he still got to walk the red carpet it’s amazing to see how many people care about him whether they know him and are close to him or simply don’t and they are just wonderful people,” said Amanda Stark, who is Christopher’s mom.

