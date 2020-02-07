CSS Women’s Hockey Rally to Knock Off Finlandia

The Saints used a three-goal third period to take down the Lions at home.

DULUTH, Minn. – After going cold for the first two periods, the St. Scholastica women’s hockey team scored three times in the final period to get the comeback win over Finlandia 3-1 Friday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Lauryn Hull, Courtney Bloemke and Paige Forsman all scored for CSS, who avoided a major upset from the Lions. The Saints improve to 6-3-2 in the NCHA as they look to sweep Finlandia Saturday.