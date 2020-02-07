Flowers Shop Are Busy Getting Prepared For Valentine’s Day.

DULUTH, Minn. – Valentine’s Day is one week away and local flower shops are getting ready for one of their busiest holidays.

Engwall Florist and Gifts in Duluth have already started stocking up on new decorative vases and balloons.

Searching for the right floral bouquet can be overwhelming.

No need to worry, the shop has a full menu of arrangements to choose from for those looking to spread a little love this Valentine’s Day.

Staff say a shipment of new flowers is expected to arrive next week.

“We love this time of year. Flowers are about emotion. You want to send what your feeling. Valentine’s is perfect for that. Flowers say I love you.”

If you place your order early the flower shop will take $5 off of local delivery, but that is only if you plan to have it delivered by February 13th.

Engwall delivers in Duluth and Superior.