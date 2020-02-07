“Give Kids a Smile” Program at Lake Superior College

DULUTH, Minn. – Having access to dental care has become a growing problem for some young people in the Northland and today. Local dental professionals teamed up to make sure all kids can have that bright smile.

Lake Superior College’s Dental Hygiene Clinic teamed up with dentists to provide free care for children.

Thousands across the state received dental care in Minnesota part of this program. Service included cleanings, fluoride, sealants, fillings and extractions. Those donating their services say it’s special to help those who need it.

“Kids who just can’t access it,” said Kjersta Watt, the director of the Dental Hygiene Program at Lake Superior College. “Being able to see them on a day like today and get them in and provide them as much service and as much care as we can is really great, it’s really rewarding.”

One parent described the event as a great experience due to the lack of opportunity some kids have.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Brittany Birch, the mother of two kids at Give Kids a Smile Day. “The dental insurance they have, not many people up here accept it, so this is their once a year shot to get in and get seen.”

Last year, the clinic served more than 40 kids and this year, they expected more than 65 children to show up.

“We’re hoping to give as much care to everybody who walks in the door as possible,” said Watt. “We’re hoping to fill every single need that we can.

This is the Give Kids a Smile program’s 18th year. The initiative has now provided free dental services to 60,000 children across the state.

For those not able to make it, there is still an opportunity to get care. Lake Superior College does see children, adults and teenagers year round for a very low fee.