Guided Walk: Park Point Natural Area

Animals such as red fox, cottontail bunnies, grey squirrels, and even white-tail deer have made Park Point their home.

DULUTH, Minn. – A Lake Superior Maritime Ranger led a guided walk teaching people about the Park Point Natural Area.

The ranger said her main goal is Northlanders gaining more knowledge so they can identify tracks in their own backyards.

“I think it’s really important to acknowledge the vastness especially in Duluth here of Lake Superior and why things happen and creating that connection to outdoors and not only does it feel good but it’s important to understand,” said Trish Bartels, an assistant director at Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center.

The next program at the Lake Superior Maritime Museum will be talking about the stories behind the port’s ships on February 21st.