Hundreds Gather to Love their Local Artists

Superior Public Library's 10th annual event gathers 200-450 people.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior Public Library was packed with hundreds of community members Friday night, who came out to celebrate and love their local artists.

The Library hosted the 10th Annual Love Your Local Artists event.

About 40 different local artists and craftspeople showed off their pieces to between 250 and 400 attendees, giving them a fun activity to do on a cold, snowy February night.

“Superior has so many talented artists and I think to give them an opportunity to show what they’re doing, to meet other artists and kind of see what their neighbors are working on, I think that’s definitely the library’s job,” said Adult Programming Librarian Leslie Mehle.

“We do, what we’re here to do is serve the community and that includes the art community.”

Coming up in April, the Library will feature a genealogy event with different resources available for people to discover their roots.