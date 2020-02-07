Klein’s OT Goal Gives UMD Women’s Hockey Upset Win over Ohio State

Anna Klein would score just three minutes into overtime to give the Bulldogs the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – Junior forward Anna Klein would score twice, including the game-winner in overtime, as the UMD women’s hockey team got the upset win over Ohio State 5-4 Friday at Amsoil Arena.

Kylie Hanley, Gabbie Hughes and McKenzie Hewett also scored for the Bulldogs, who improve to 9-7-3 in the WCHA. They’ll look to sweep the Buckeyes Saturday at 3:07 p.m.