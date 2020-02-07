New Superintendent Selected for Hermantown School District

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown Community Schools have selected a new superintendent.

The Hermantown Community Schools Board of Education voted this week to hire Wayne Whitwam, a principal from Centerville Elementary School, as the district’s new superintendent.

“After careful consideration and with input from our community, staff and administration, we believe Mr. Whitwam has the depth of knowledge needed to lead our district into the future,” said Dianne Mathews, Board Chair.

The School Board says they expect to approve Whitwam’s contract at the next school board meeting on Monday, February 10.

Whitwam’s tentative start date in his new role will be July 1.