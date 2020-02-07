Non-Alcoholic Beer Served at Ursa Minor Brewing

DULUTH, Minn. – If you don’t drink beer? Well that’s okay…

Ursa Minor Brewing in Duluth has a beer just for you!

The Constellation Cream Ale is the first non-alcoholic beer the brewery has made.

The hops and the grains for the drink are made with 100% Minnesota ingredients.

The brewery’s general manager says it’s all about providing an avenue of belonging for non-drinkers.

“It’s good to give everybody something, there’s something for everybody. There’s a group of people that don’t want to drink and still want to go out with their friends and have fun in a taproom. They can fit in just fine with a nonalcoholic beer,” said General Manager of Ursa Minor Brewing Andrew Scrignoli.

The brewery is located on the twenty-fourth block of West Superior Street in the Lincoln Park Neighborhood.