Prep Boys Hockey: Hawks Get Senior Night Win, Blue Devils Victorious On The Road

Hermantown gets the win at home while Virginia/MIB picked up the road win.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Five different goal-scorers for the Hermantown boys hockey team as they get the Senior Night win over Superior 5-2 Friday night.

Blake Biondi, Cayden Sunde, Zach Kilen, Joey Pierce and Cole Antcliff scored for the Hawks, while the Spartans got goals from Alex Hanson and Drew Scharte.

In other boys action, Virginia/MIB got the road win over Proctor 5-1.