UMD Basketball Sweeps Augustana to Open Homestand

Brooke Olson finished with 17 points for the women while Brandon Myer led all scorers with 26 points in the men's game.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball team picked up its fourth straight win in the 64-56 win over Augustana to stay perfect at Romano Gym this season.

Brooke Olson finished with a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Sarah Grow had 14 points and nine rebounds. The Bulldogs shot just over 40 percent from the field.

UMD (18-5, 15-2 NSIC) stays in first place in the NSIC standings. The Bulldogs will be back in action on Saturday hosting Wayne State, with tip-off set for 3:30 p.m.

In the men’s game, UMD was able to hold on late to get the 73-67 win over Augustana to snap a two-game losing skid.

Brandon Myer led all scorers with 26 points and nine rebounds, while Drew Blair finished with 18 points and was a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc. Alex Illikainen also finished in double figures with 14 points and chipped in with eight rebounds.

UMD (17-6, 12-5 NSIC) will continue its homestand on Saturday against Wayne State. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.