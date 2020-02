UMD Men’s Hockey Knock Off Omaha for Third Straight Win

The Bulldogs scored in each period to get the win at home over the Mavericks.

DULUTH, Minn. – Kobe Roth, Quinn Olson and Noah Cates each scored a goal as the UMD men’s hockey team pushed their win streak to three straight with a victory over Omaha 3-1 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Hunter Shepard finished with 24 saves as the Bulldogs will look for the sweep over the Mavericks Saturday night.