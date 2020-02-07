UW Regents Approve Tuition Hikes for Nonresidents, Grads

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has approved tuition hikes for nonresident and graduate students at six institutions.

Increases will range between 1.5% and 25% at UW-Milwaukee, Oshkosh, Platteville, River Falls, Stevens Point, and Whitewater starting this fall.

The schools say they need more money to cover instruction, raises, recruiting faculty, technology and training clinical professionals.

The regents approved the increases on Friday.

Republican lawmakers have kept tuition frozen for in-state undergraduates since 2013.

System officials have long complained that the freeze has hamstrung them financially and has tried to compensate by raising out-of-state and graduate tuition.