Wear Red Event Happening Throughout the Country

Whether it be head to toe or a little pop of red...

DULUTH, Minn. – Whether it be head to toe or a little pop of red, millions all over the country are wearing red in support of women with cardiovascular disease, heart attacks and strokes.

According to experts, more women die from heart disease and cardiovascular disease every year than all cancers combined, something a lot of people might not be aware of.

“We just want everyone to live longer, healthier lives. People see everyone wearing red and it motivates them to do something or take a step or start cooking some heart-healthy meals or to start walking. We’re fulfilling our mission,” said Briana Johnson, Development Director of American Heart Association.

The president named February as American heart month in 1964.

The Northland Go Red for Women Luncheon will happen on February 12th.