Why Do We Wear Red on Friday, February 7, 2020?

The Date Serves as Go Red For Women Day, Raising Awareness For Heart Disease in Women

DULUTH, Minn. – Heart disease is the number one cause of death for women, killing more women than all forms of cancer combined.

Health experts say nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented yet cardiovascular diseases continue to be a woman’s greatest health threat.

The American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative, Go Red for Women, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally.

Health officials say the day is not just about wearing red or sharing heart health facts.

It’s about women making a goal to stand together with Go Red, taking charge of their heart health as well as the health of those they can’t think about living without.

Dr. Katie Benziger, a Cardiologist at Essentia Health in Duluth, stopped by FOX 21 Local News Friday morning to share a few tips and facts about Go Red for Women Day.

Benziger says 50 percent of Americans have high blood pressure, many more have high cholesterol and are at risk of heart attack and stroke.

If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms, Benziger suggests calling 9-1-1 immediately. She says you should not try to get yourself to the hospital.

Calling 9-1-1 will allow medical professionals to treat you immediately, and give the hospital ample time to prepare before you arrive for treatment.

It’s important to know your numbers, including blood pressure and cholesterol.

Benziger says children ages 8 – 11 are able to have cholesterol numbers checked, especially if there is a family history of heart disease.

A Go Red for Women luncheon is taking place at the DECC on Wednesday, February 12.

Click here for more information regarding Go Red for Women Day, and the American Heart Association.