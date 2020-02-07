Wild State Cider Releases New Cider with Zero Added Sugar

Classic dry cider has already had a good reception.

DULUTH, Minn.- Wild State Cider has released a new beverage: Classic Dry cider.

This cider has zero added sugar, and is made with champagne yeast.

The cidery owner said they released it now, as people are trying to eat and drink healthier this time of year.

“We joke that we think this is the future of cider that not all ciders have to be really sweet,” owner Adam Ruhland said. “People that have tried it have kind of enjoyed it and generally been surprised that something that has no added sugar in it or no added sweetness tastes like that. It’s very wine, it’s on the wine spectrum.”

Wild State Cider will be releasing a Mango and Guava cider next week just in time for Valentine’s Day.