Bulldogs Basketball Completes Weekend Sweep With Wins over Wayne State

Both UMD squads dominated Wayne State on Saturday to sweep the weekend series.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball team allowed just eight points in both the second and fourth quarters to run away with the 77-54 win over Wayne State.

Sarah Grow led the Bulldogs with 21 points Brooke Olson finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Maesyn Thiesen finished with 12 points while Taylor Schneider chipped in with 10 points off the bench. The Bulldogs shot over 50 percent from the field in the first, third and fourth quarters.

With the win, UMD (19-5, 16-2 NSIC) stays perfect at Romano Gym with an 11-0 home record and have now won five straight. The Bulldogs will continue their homestand next weekend hosting Northern State on Friday and MSU-Moorhead on Saturday.

In the men’s game, Minnesota Duluth shot over 50 percent from the field and beyond the arc to get the 91-70 win over Wayne State to complete the weekend sweep.

Brandon Myer led all scorers with 21 points and nine rebounds while Drew Blair finished with 18 points. Logan Rohrscheib chipped in with 17 points and Alexs Illikainen rounded out Bulldogs in double figures with 15 points.

UMD (18-6, 13-5 NSIC) will wrap up their final homestand of the season next weekend hosting Northern State and MSU-Moorhead.