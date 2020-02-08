Celebrating Winter and Community at Carlton Winterfest

25th annual Winterfest featured activities indoors and outdoors.

CARLTON, Minn.- The weather was just right in Carlton for the annual Winterfest.

Families enjoyed face painting, animals from Lake Superior Zoo’s Zoomobile, and a chili cookoff.

Meanwhile outside they enjoyed “Mini Hook and Slice”: minigolf in the snow with tennis balls. The perfect way to spend a winter day.

“People are, at this time of year in Minnesota winters they’re looking for stuff to do,” said Daisy Rose, Treasurer and Secretary of the Carlton Area Chamber of Commerce. “This event is something for the whole family. So it’s a nice thing that parents can have fun stuff to do all the kids can have stuff to do.”

Winterfest has been going on for about 25 years with the help of around 30 volunteers from organizations like the Carlton Area Lyons Club.

According to organizers, it’s a chance to get out and get to know others in the community.

“The people, the amount of people that come together to put this on for their community too is just really something special,” Chamber President Shanna Wolf said. “So we are a small community but we try to bring those people together.”

The event raises about $1,000 for the Lyons Club which goes towards lighting up the city with Christmas lights during the holidays.