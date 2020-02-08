CHUM Warming Shelters to Activate Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. – Sunday night, CHUM homeless shelter in Duluth is activating its warming shelters at Gloria Dei Church in Central Hillside, and the Harmony Club in West Duluth.

The warming shelters will be open from 8:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m. CHUM is asking visitors to not arrive early.

The entrance to the Gloria Dei Warming Center is the “breakfast door” located at 219 N. 6th Avenue East.

The entrance at the Harmony Club is off of 25th Avenue West between 4th and 5th Streets.

CHUM is also open as a warming shelter every night this winter.