Prep Girls Hockey: Mirage, Lumberjacks Advance to Section 7A Final

Proctor/Hermantown and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton will meet each other in the section 7A title game on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at St. Luke's Sports and Event Center.

PROCTOR, Minn. – No. 2 seed Proctor/Hermantown put up four goals in the second period to get the 4-0 win over No. 3 seed Duluth Marshall in the section 7A semi-final.

Michaela Phinney finished with two goals while Megan Madill and Alyssa Watkins each scored once for the Mirage. Abby Pajari finished with 18 saves in the shutout while Charlie Prior finished with 40 saves for Duluth Marshall.

In the other semi-final game, No. 1 seed Cloquet-Esko-Carlton dominated early to get the 5-1 win over No. 4 seed Hibbing Chisholm.

Taylor Nelson finished with a hat trick while Kiana Bender and Jaxie Pogorelc scored the other goals for the Lumberjacks. Julia Gherardi scored the lone goal for the Lumberjacks.

The Mirage are in their third straight section title game while the Lumberjacks are back in the title game for the first time since 2009. The two split the regular season series.