UMD Men’s Hockey Sweeps Omaha

The Bulldogs got goals from four different players to complete back-to-back weekend sweeps to maintain second place in the NCHC standings.

DULUTH, Minn. – It took a while for the offense to get going, but once it did, the No. 6 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team got the 4-1 win over Nebraska-Omaha to sweep the weekend series.

The game was scoreless until the second period, but that’s when the Bulldogs started to heat up offensively. Justin Richards, Tanner Laderoute, Jade Miller and Cole Koepke all scored for the Bulldogs, while Hunter Shepard made 31 saves.

UMD (17-9-2, 12-4-2 NCHC) has now won nine straight over Omaha and has completed back-to-back weekend sweeps to stay in second place in the NCHC standings. The Bulldogs will be off next week and return to action in two weeks on the road against Western Michigan.