UMD Women’s Hockey Tops Ohio State to Sweep Top-10 Series

The win clinches a home quarterfinal game for the Bulldogs in the WCHA playoffs.

DULUTH, Minn. – No overtime was needed on Saturday afternoon as the No. 9 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team got the 4-1 win over No. 5 Ohio State to sweep the weekend series.

Gabbie Hughes finished with two goals while Sydney Brodt (shorthanded) and Ashton Bell (power play) each scored once. Hughes also picked up a pair of assists while Maddie Rooney finished with a season-high 46 saves. The win gives UMD a home game in the WCHA quarterfinals and also moves them one point behind Ohio State in the WCHA standings. The Bulldogs also remain in the hunt for the NCAA Tournament and sit at No. 8 in the Pairwise.

UMD (15-9-4, 10-7-3 WCHA) will hit the road next weekend to take on Minnesota State-Mankato. Puck drop on Friday is set 7:07 p.m. and set for 4:07 p.m. on Saturday.