Winter Bike Week Put the Pedal to the Metal

DULUTH, Minn. – It is 2020 Winter Bike Week and to celebrate Continental Ski and Bike held a free group ride at Lester Park in Duluth.

Experienced and inexperienced bikers gathered to ride with a guide, enjoy barbecue, and drink some local craft beer from Ursa Minor.

It is all part of Zeitgeist Community’s Winter Bike Week celebrating biking in all forms including riding to work and having fun outside.

Bike advocates hope the week encourages more people to get out and enjoy winter.

“The Zeitgeist Community definitely focuses on active transportation there’s a lot of population in Duluth and myself included that lean on bikes for transportation it’s a great way to get around in the winter so they’re drawing a lot of attention to that and us being a ski and bike shop we wanted to draw attention to the recreational side of things,” said Josh Kowaleski, assistant manager at Continental Ski and Bike.

Winter Bike Week continues for the next seven days, a full schedule of events can be found online.