Winter Frolic Attracts Hundreds to Two Harbors

Some events included a bags tournament, pop can racing, and even a vintage snowmobile run.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – The annual Two Harbors Winter Frolic wrapped up on Saturday.

Hundreds of people came out to the many events over the three-day festival.

Some events included a bags tournament, pop can racing, and even a vintage snowmobile run.

The Winter Frolic has been going on for decades and gives community members a chance to enjoy the outdoors in the wintertime no matter what the temperatures are.

“It’s nice for us to be able to just kind of celebrate the cold everybody is here it’s freezing we are all cold but everybody gets to have a good time and hang out together and that’s what makes it really fun. It really gives you that nice sense of community everybody knows everybody it’s nice to see everyone once or twice a year in the cold,” said Sara Cuyper, a co-chair of the Two Harbors Winter Frolic.

The three-day festival also included plenty of sledding and warm bonfires.