Beijing Restaurant To Open Tuesday After 2018 Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – The popular Beijing Restaurant in Duluth, which closed more than a year ago after a fire, is opening back up this week.

Owner Cindy Lee told FOX 21’s Dan Hanger Sunday that repairs from the fire are complete and all the city permits are signed off to open Beijing Restaurant on London Road on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m.

Lee says she’s excited to see all of her loyal customers.

It was in October of 2018 when fire gutted the dining area and basement.

Beijing opened in the former Pizza Hut building on London Road in 2016 after closing in 2013 on East Superior Street to make room for CVS.