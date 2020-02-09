Mike Bloomberg Opens Campaign Field Office in Duluth

Duluth office one of five in Minnesota.

DULUTH, Minn.- A Democratic Presidential candidate set up a remote office in Duluth. Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s campaign held a grand opening on Sunday.

The office opened up on First Street Downtown, in the Duluth Athletic Club building.

It’s one of five field offices in Minnesota for Bloomberg to boost his presence across the Super Tuesday state.

According to campaign staff, they want to hear about the issues important to people in the Northland.

“The Twin Ports area are deeply important to us, there’s people who care about this election,” Senior Advisor Tim O’Brien said. “They know this is the most important election of their lives.”

“We’re here to listen to people and we can only listen well and come up with better solutions if we’re in people’s communities everywhere we can be so we want to be in as many places in Minnesota as we can.”

The office opens February 15th.